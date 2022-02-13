Why is National Women’s Day Celebrated on Sarojini Naidu’s Birth Anniversary?

>National Women’s Day 2022: Revolution starts with a thought, which then transforms into actions that hold power to shape a nation. Something similar happened to India, where people contributed in all forms, from strength to art to preaching. India’s freedom movement saw some personalities that might be born mortal, but their deeds have kept them alive even after decades.

One such personality who etched her name in the golden history of the country with her power of words was Sarojini Naidu. Born as Sarojini Chattopadhyay on February 13, 1897, Naidu was a political leader and a poet who stood her ground strongly for the rights of women and civil rights, and earned herself the title ‘The Nightingale of India.

National Women’s Day on Sarojini Naidu’s Birth Anniversary

Advertisement

Through her mind-bendingly passionate writings in the form of poems, she transformed the freedom movement. However, she did not limit herself to the niches of freedom but also experimented with less-serious niches such as romance and children’s poetry. Every year, February 13 is celebrated as National Women’s Day to commemorate the birth anniversary of Sarojini Naidu.

While Naidu made her mark all over the world for her literary excellence, she also achieved great success and the love of people in India. Sarojini Naidu was the first woman Governor of Uttar Pradesh, then known as the United Provinces. She was an adept intellectual and scholar, because of which she became the first woman ever to be elected as the President of the Indian National Congress.

Like most freedom fighters, Sarojini Naidu, too, was apprehended by the British government and was sent to jail. It happened when in 1942, Mahatma Gandhi started the Quit India Movement. Sarojini Naidu was imprisoned for 21 months.

On her birth anniversary, let’s further understand the importance of women and their contribution to the social, cultural, economic, and political aspects of our nation. Happy National Women’s Day!

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Special: Live-updating IPL 2022 auction tally | IPL Mega Auction Live Updates here.