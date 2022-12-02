Why is Navy Day Celebrated on December 4 in India? All You Need to Know About Operation Trident

Navy Day in India is observed on December 4 every year to recognise the role and achievements of the Indian Navy. The day was chosen to commemorate the launch of Operation Trident against Pakistan during the Indo-Pakistan War in 1971. Several events take place on this day and each year, a different theme is proposed to celebrate Navy Day. Read on to know more about Navy Day, its history and its significance.

INDIAN NAVY DAY: HISTORY

Advertisement

In 1971, during the India-Pakistan war, Pakistan launched an offensive on Indian airbases on the evening of December 3. India, in response to their attack, dispatched 3 missile boats towards Karachi at maximum speed, Nirghat, Veer and Nipat. During Operation Trident, the Indian Navy sank 4 Pakistani vessels including PNS Khaibar, killing hundreds of Pakistani Navy personnel. Those killed during the Indo-Pakistan War are also remembered.

The Indian Navy is the naval branch of the Indian Armed Forces led by the President of India as Commander-in-Chief. The Maratha Emperor, Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj is considered the Father of the Indian Navy.

INDIAN NAVY DAY: SIGNIFICANCE

The Navy plans to celebrate 2021 as ‘Swarnim Vijay Varsh’ as a part of commemorating the 50th anniversary of the victory in the 1971 war. The Indian Navy was established by the East India Company in 1612. Later it was named as Royal India Navy and post-Independence, it was reconstituted as the Indian Navy in 1950.

Advertisement

Post the devastating war against Pakistan, the whole country celebrated the success of the Indian Navy. It is also important to educate children and the citizens of India about the significance and the victory of India. Several events like Marathons, Interschool Quiz Competition, Air displays and tattoo ceremonies take place on this day. Netizens also take it to social media to share quotes on Navy Day.

Read all the Latest Lifestyle News here