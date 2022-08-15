Why is Parsi New Year in August? History, Significance and Celebrations

HAPPY PARSI NEW YEAR 2022: The Parsi community, on August 16, observes the Parsi New Year which is also called Navroz, marking the first day of the Zoroastrian calendar, also known as the Shahenshahi calendar. On this day, Parsi families across India visit the holy temples to offer prayers. Several traditional Parsi dishes, including Farcha, Berry Pulao, and Jardaloo Chicken, are also prepared.

Parsi New Year: History

The beginning of Parsi New Year is believed to date back around 3,5000 years ago. This was the time when Prophet Zarathustra founded Zoroastrianism in Persia, Iran nowadays. The day, as per Zoroastrian philosophy, marks the annual renewal of everything in the universe. The term Navroz finds its association with Jamshed, an ancient Sasanian king who is believed to have introduced the Parsi calendar. Thus, the festival is also called Jamshed-i-Nouroz.

Parsi New Year: Significance

The Parsi New Year is celebrated on the first day of the first month of Farvardin, of the Zoroastrian calendar. The day marks the start of the annual Spring Equinox, which falls on March 21. But since the Parsis of the country follow the Zoroastrian calendar for their religious events, this day is celebrated in July or August. The festival, which originated in Persia (which became Iran after the Islamic invasion), is celebrated with full zest in India.

Parsi New Year: Celebrations

Parsi people believe the day to be auspicious and prefer starting new ventures on the occasion of Parsi New Year. Different cuisines are prepared. People observe this day as a day of cleansing of the body, soul, and mind. Thus, they clean their homes, clothes, and belongings. People also make charitable donations. Parsis also visit the fire temple on the day of Navroz.

