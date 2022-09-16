Why is Vishwakarma Puja Celebrated on September 17? History, Significance, Wishes, Images and Messages to Share

VISHWAKARMA PUJA 2022: Lord Vishwakarma is known as the divine architect and designer for all the gods and goddesses, according to the Vedas. Every year Hindus worship Lord Vishwakarma on Kanya Sankranti, which generally marks the last day of the month of Bhadrapada, according to the Hindu calendar. The day corresponds with September 16 to 18 on the Gregorian calendar. This year Vishwakarma Puja will be celebrated on September 17.

This year the auspicious time for Vishwakarma Puja will be from 7:36 am to 9:38 pm on September 17.

The occasion is widely celebrated in the states of West Bengal, Odisha, Assam, Tripura, Bihar and Jharkhand. Factory and shop owners conduct puja on this day to seek the blessing of the lord for excellence in their field. Along with the idol of the God Vishwakarma, all the tools and machines are also worshipped.

Wishes, Images, Messages and Quotes to Share

Here’s paying a humble tribute to the architect of Gods and the God of all the skills. A very happy Vishwakarma Puja to you and your loved ones. Vishwakarma Prabhu ki kripa aap par sadaiv bani rahe. Yehi humari kamna hain. Happy Vishwakarma Puja 2022. May you be blessed with success and growth in all your endeavours. A very Happy Vishwakarma Puja to you. Here’s extending my heartfelt greetings and best wishes on the auspicious occasion of Vishwakarma Puja. Vishwakarma Puja ke shubh avsar par, meri or se aap sabhi ko dheron shubh kamnayein.

History

The deity is referred to as ‘swayambhu’ or the self-manifested in some Hindu scriptures. He is considered as the creator of all material things in the universe and the divine architect of the chariots, palaces and weapons of gods and goddesses. That’s why, Lord Vishwakarma is worshipped by engineers, designers, architects, craftsmen and sculptors every year on Kanya Sankranti.

It is believed that Vishwakarma Ji built the Pushpak Vimana and Swarna Lanka for Ravan, as described in the epic Ramayan. He also created the Dwarka city for Lord Krishna and the Indraprastha for the Pandavas, as per the epic Mahabharat.

Significance

The occasion holds great significance in Hindu religion. Unlike other festivals, Vishwakarma Puja is observed only for one day. Vishwakarma Puja is determined as per the Solar calendar while the other festival dates are based on the Lunar calendar.

