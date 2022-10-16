Why is World Anesthesia Day Celebrated? Theme, History and Significance

World Anesthesia Day, also known as Ether Day, in some countries, is celebrated annually on October 16. It marks the discovery of anesthesia 176 years ago which made it possible for patients to undergo surgical procedures without the pain involved.

The World Federation of Societies of Anesthesiologists asks individuals around the globe to acknowledge the role and expertise of anaesthesiologists in patient healthcare. Through this day WFSA also wants to raise global awareness about people around the globe still lacking access to safe anesthesia practices. Read on to find out everything you need to know about World Anesthesia Day:

World Anesthesia Day 2022: Theme

Advertisement

This year’s theme for World Anesthesia Day is “Medication Safety". The World Federation of Societies of Anesthesiologists is asking every individual around the globe to join them on October 16 to commemorate the leadership and expertise of anaesthesiologists by bringing medication safety on social media.

According to the WFSA official website, “To be part of our global social media wall, snap a photo in our World Anesthesia Day photo booth and share it on social media with your hashtag Med Safe tips and approaches. Don’t forget to include hashtags such as WAD2022, World Anaesthesia Day (or World Anesthesia Day) and Med Safe to join the community!"

World Anesthesia Day: History

World Anesthesia Day commemorates the day the use of anesthesia was demonstrated for the first time on October 16, 1846. Doctors at Massachusetts General Hospital demonstrated the use of ether for the first time on a patient. This was a historic change in the field of surgery.

Advertisement

Now, over 170 years since that first anesthetic procedure there have been multiple breakthroughs, but according to the WFSA official website, nearly 5 billion people still lack access to safe anesthesia practices.

To bring global awareness to these ongoing issues, World Anesthesia Day is celebrated to ask political entities and the general public to work as an advocacy tool and execute the achievements of the global anesthesia community.

Celebrated annually, World Anesthesia Day is marked by WFSA bringing to focus a new aspect of anesthesia care. It also helps to celebrate the important roles anesthesiologists play in patient well-being.

Advertisement

World Anesthesia Day: Significance

World Anesthesia Day is marked to acknowledge one of the most significant breakthroughs in the history of medicine. It is the day that marks a milestone in patient healthcare, in being able to undergo surgical procedures without any physical pain.

It is also a day that commemorates anesthesiologists around the globe for their effort and the role they play in patient healthcare. World Anesthesia day hosts several campaigns around the globe to handle the issues that are still prevalent in the medical field.

Read all the Latest Lifestyle News and Breaking News here