Why is World Rose Day Celebrated? History, Significance and Motivational Quotes

WORLD ROSE DAY 2022: Cancer is one of the deadliest diseases and affects millions of people across the globe. The fight with cancer is a brave effort to cling on to life while the person affected is going through a tumultuous and arduous process of medical treatments and medications. The journey not only takes a toll on the physical aspects, but also the mental health of the person.

Every year September 22 is celebrated as World Rose Day to give the cancer fighters the hope that they can keep their guards up like a warrior against the deadly disease. The day is celebrated not only to fuel their spirits but also to honour the brave efforts to defeat cancer.

World Rose Day: History

The World Rose Day is annually celebrated on September 22 to commemorate the fight that a little 12-year-old put up while struggling with cancer. Her name was Melinda Rose, a resident of Canada, who was diagnosed with Askin’s tumour, a rare type of blood cancer. The rare cancer did not affect Melinda’s spirit. The little girl took the condition like a champion and went on to inspire millions.

The doctors, after analysis, had given up hope and stated that she would only be able to breathe for a few weeks. But, her jolly character and undeterred will power to live prolonged those few weeks to six months. Despite receiving high-intensity chemotherapy, she insisted on going to school, brushing off all

the hardships and pain. Unfortunately, due to multiple complications, she was forced to return to the hospital.

During her time at the treatment centre, she spread happiness and cheered other patients and the medical staff with poetries, emails, and the letters she penned. Her demise left behind a legacy that is still remembered dearly as World Rose Day.

World Rose Day: Significance

This day is observed across the world to give hope and strength to people to fight with cancer. Caregivers, friends, and families give roses, cards, letters and gifts to cancer patients and make them realise that they are not alone in this battle against cancer. The day is all about motivation that is channelised towards the patients through love and care.

World Rose Day: Quotes

“Once you choose hope, anything’s possible." – Christopher Reeve “The only way to make sense of change is to plunge into it. Flow with it . . and join the dance." – Alan Watts “The wish for healing has always been half of health" – Lucius Annaeus Seneca “You beat cancer by how you live, why you live, and in the manner in which you live.

Live your life on your own terms, not cancer’s." – Stuart Scott “Don’t let pain define you, let it refine you." - Tim Fargo.

