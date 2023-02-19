Home » News » Lifestyle » Why Is Your Cholesterol Level High? Here's What You Can Do

Why Is Your Cholesterol Level High? Here's What You Can Do

High cholesterol affects the blood flow in the body and prevents your heart to send the required amount of blood to the other parts of your body.

Advertisement

By: Lifestyle Desk

Trending Desk

Last Updated: February 19, 2023, 13:12 IST

New Delhi, India

Though body cholesterol can be reduced through medication, there are certain healthy habits which can make the task easier for you. (Image: Shutterstock)
Though body cholesterol can be reduced through medication, there are certain healthy habits which can make the task easier for you. (Image: Shutterstock)

The high cholesterol level in the human body depends on several factors. Apart from your unhealthy lifestyle, your increased body weight, growing age and other underlying diseases can increase your cholesterol level, resulting in heart-related issues.  Compared to persons with normal cholesterol levels, those with high cholesterol are twice as likely to develop heart disease. Your chance of suffering from a heart attack decreases by 20-30 per cent for every 10 per cent reduction in your cholesterol level.

Though body cholesterol can be reduced through medication, there are certain healthy habits which can make the task easier for you. Here, let’s take a look at some of those effective ways to keep your cholesterol level in check:

Advertisement

Opt for a healthy diet:

Bread, pasta, and cereal made from whole grains keep your blood sugar levels stable and help you stay full for longer. The fibre present in many of these foods helps to cut down LDL levels. To make the process more effective, you should add more fruits and vegetables to your regular diet.

RELATED NEWS

Keep track of fat intake:

Foods high in saturated fats should be avoided since they raise unhealthy LDL cholesterol levels. Trans fats must also be avoided because they boost LDL and lower beneficial HDL. As an alternative, you can consume healthy unsaturated fats, which are present in fish, nuts, and vegetable oils.

Advertisement

Daily exercise:

Advertisement

Gaining even a little excess weight promotes your cholesterol level. Together with a good diet, keeping a normal weight and staying active reduces your risk of developing health issues like diabetes and obesity. If you are overweight, even a small weight loss of 5 to 10 per cent can greatly reduce your risk of developing cardiovascular disease.

Advertisement

Quit smoking:

Vaping and smoking both reduce HDL cholesterol, also referred to as good cholesterol. And to make matter worse, smoking increases the risk of coronary heart disease more than it would normally do. It increases the risk of heart disease in combination with other risk factors including diabetes and high blood pressure. Along with raising HDL cholesterol, giving up smoking may also aid with artery protection. If you are a nonsmoker, you should avoid smoke inhalation.

Limit alcohol consumption:

Frequent consumption of alcohol can take a toll on your body’s cholesterol level. Hence, if you have a habit of drinking, you should set a limit for it. Drinking too much alcohol increases the risk of developing significant health issues such as high blood pressure, heart failure, and strokes. Though moderate alcohol consumption has been associated with greater HDL cholesterol levels, the benefits aren’t significant enough to advocate.

Read all the Latest Lifestyle News here

Follow us on

About the Author

Lifestyle DeskOur life needs a bit of style to get the perfect zing in the daily routine. News...Read More

first published: February 19, 2023, 13:12 IST
last updated: February 19, 2023, 13:12 IST
Read More

TRENDING NEWS

MORE NEWS

Photogallery

+46PHOTOS

Kriti Sanon, Bhumi Pednekar, Karan Johar, Aamir Khan, Zoya Akhtar, Rajkummar Rao Among Stars At Netflix Networking Party

+26PHOTOS

Rani Mukerji, Aditi Rao Hydari, Uorfi Javed, Shilpa Shetty, Boman Irani, Sonakshi Sinha Among Celebrities Spotted Out And About