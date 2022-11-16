Home » News » Lifestyle » Why It’s Still Crucial to Use Sunscreen in the Winters

Why It’s Still Crucial to Use Sunscreen in the Winters

No matter where you are—inside, by the pool, at your workplace, on a flight, in the gym, on a brunch date, and even as the seasons change—you should always apply sunscreen

By: Lifestyle Desk

Edited By: Riya Ashok Madayi

News18.com

Last Updated: November 16, 2022, 18:49 IST

New Delhi, India

Make friends with SPF! Still, why? (Image: Shutterstock)

Who are you, really, if you don’t wear sunscreen all day, every day? No matter where you are—inside, by the pool, working at your desk, on a flight, in the gym, or at a brunch date—you should always apply sunscreen. Additionally, as skin has no gender, using sunscreen is not simply a woman’s thing. Both men and women are equally affected by the sun’s damaging rays.

Make SPF a friend! Yet, why?

  1. Shields your skin from the sun’s damaging rays
    Even on gloomy days, the earth can still receive about 80% of the sun’s beams. An SPF aids in preventing skin damage from harmful rays.
  2. Equalizes skin tone
    Utilizing sunscreen will help you maintain a smoother, more even skin tone by preventing discolouration and dark spots brought on by UV exposure.
  3. Avoids pointless tanning
    While sunscreens don’t completely stop tanning, they do allow people to spend more time outside without their skin getting burned.
  4. Reduces the likelihood of skin cancer
    Three different types of skin cancer are known to be brought on by sun exposure, so using an SPF frequently, whether you’re indoors or out, will help reduce your risk.
  5. Protects against early ageing
    UV-induced skin photoaging results in sun damage and contributes to lines, sagging, and wrinkles. Regular application of sunscreen will keep your skin looking young. To make a long story short, you should always wear sunscreen to guard against the damaging effects of UV radiation, which can include everything from sunburn, dark spots, wrinkles, and even cancer.

If you haven’t already, apply some SPF before starting your day. Prior to that, be sure to cleanse your skin!

