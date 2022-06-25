Why Most Teenagers Wish for More Privacy While Growing Up

The desire for privacy is a natural tendency among teenagers while growing up. Some amount of privacy is also necessary while growing up as it teaches children a sense of responsibility. According to pysychologytoday.com, there are a lot of other reasons why teens want privacy. Let’s have a look at some of them

Solitude allows them to develop a sense of introspection

While observing solitude, teenagers can contemplate their ideas and mistakes made in the past. They also get a chance to decide their future course of action regarding careers and other aspects. Withdrawing themselves from the outer world will give them a chance to relive the conversations they had with people. Reliving those conversations will help them think about what they should probably say and avoid saying in future.

Solitude helps in mood regulation:

Studies have indicated that solitude might not always help in lifting your spirits but it can certainly help a lot in regulating emotions. There may be many instances when they will feel frustrated over an argument with someone.

Apart from that, there are also moments when they feel tense due to the overbearing attitude of the family members. In these moments, being alone can make them calmer and adopt a more relaxing approach towards issues.

Want to avoid conflicts:

One of the reasons teenagers wish for privacy is to avoid conflicts at home. Teenagers may start feeling that their parents don’t trust them or see them as unable to fulfil their duties. It is at this point parents need to decide how much privacy they need to give to children. While making this decision, they also need to keep in mind the need for safety and guidance.

Solitude allows teens to experiment with autonomy:

Teens have spent a major chunk of life going with what people are dictating to them. This is the time they wish to live independently and fulfil their own aspirations. They also wish to establish their own boundaries and rules and want them to be respected.

