Why Packets Of Rice, Wheat, Milk And Oil Should Have +F Logo. All About FSSAI’s New Rule

The government wants to increase public knowledge about added benefits of food along the lines of the ongoing campaign for better health and well-being. Neglecting the details of packed food can have adverse effects on a person’s well-being. And in order to address this, the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) has mandated food fortification, which can be recognised by the recently introduced blue +F logo on packets of food like rice, milk, oil, etc.

As per the FSSAI website, the problem of micronutrient deficiencies is addressed through food fortification, a cost-effective, scalable, and sustainable global solution. In order to lower the high prevalence of micronutrient malnutrition in India, the FSSAI operationalized the Food Safety and Standards (Fortification of Foods) Regulations, 2016 in October. These regulations call for fortifying staple foods like wheat flour and rice with iron, vitamin B12, folic acid, milk, and edible oil with vitamins A and D, and double-fortified salt with iodine and iron. The ‘+F’ logo has been authorised to identify fortified foods.

Benefits of +F’ logo

According to Better India, the fortification of food is known to have helped eliminate vitamin and mineral malnutrition in industrialised nations and many developing countries due to its mass impact and low cost. In 2015, 58 countries that practised mandatory folic acid and flour fortification prevented nearly 13.2 per cent of neural tube defects (contained in foods like rice, cereals, bread etc).

In the long run, it also contributes to higher vitamin and mineral levels by encouraging people to consume recommended dietary allowances for most micronutrients, making it a long-term and sustainable strategy. Fortification is an economical intervention that guarantees little to no change in food qualities like flavour and cooking capabilities.

What do these foods contain?

Folic acid, vitamin B6, vitamin A, vitamin B12, calcium, vitamin E, vitamin D, iron, and iodine are some of the nutrients commonly added to fortified foods.

Look for the +F logo while purchasing milk, rice, salt, edible oil or wheat flour. Micronutrients are added to fortified foods to improve dietary choices and offer health benefits.

