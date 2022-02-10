Why Panipuris can be part of your weight loss diet

Panipuri is the first thing that comes to our mind when we are craving something spicy. In fact, just the mention of the word panipuri is enough to trigger our tastebuds. The stalls of panipuri, known as golgappas and puchkas too, can be found in every nook and corner of the country. It surely is among the most popular fast foods.

Many people avoid eating panipuris, certainly so when they are on a strict diet, it as they believe it to be unhealthy. This, however, is a misconception. There are numerous health benefits to eating panipuri which ncludes weight loss. While there is no guarantee of it being hygienic at stalls, you can enjoy the delicacy by making it at your home.

Here are some health advantages of consuming panipuri on a regular basis.

Helps in managing obesity

Panipuri is an excellent option for obese individuals or for those aiming to reduce weight. If you are on a diet and want to lose weight quickly, then consuming one plate of panipuri which includes six pieces will do the trick. How? Since the water of panipuri is extremely hot and spicy, it helps in reducing your appetite which eventually leads to weight loss.

Panipuri water is made with a range of spices and it can also prove beneficial if you are suffering from mouth ulcers.

Also if you are suffering from nausea, irritability, or mood swings for no apparent reason then consuming panipuri can help you feel better instantly.

Dieticians recommend homemade panipuris to mitigate fatigue and augment weight loss. One advantage of making panipuris at home is that you can fry them with less oil. You can also use cumin or Jal Jira water with panipuri for added health benefits

Homemade water of panipuri also offers several other benefits including improved digestion. Adding mint, cumin, and hing to the water also helps in reducing inflammation and menstrual cramps. It is also important to avoid sweet chutney with panipuri as it is a major contributor to obesity.

