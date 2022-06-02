Why People Say ‘Sorry’ And ‘God Bless You’ After Sneezing

Sneezing is essential to a clean and healthy nose. Due to the continuous air filtration that happens in our nose, it often gets dirty and full of germs. A sneeze helps clear all that out of our nose. If sneezing is completely healthy then why are we taught to say sorry after sneezing and why are people asked to say God bless you when someone else sneezes?

Sneezing is our body’s way of clearing out our noses of the unhealthy components that can get stuck in it. It uses a fast flow of air to rush out everything at once, leading to a clean and healthy nose. Although, this also means that while our body is cleaning out our nose, all the harmful components in our nose can affect those around us.

This means that others can be negatively affected by our sneezing. Some may even possibly get sick. This is the reason why we must cover our noses with clean handkerchiefs and say ‘sorry’ or ‘excuse me’ while sneezing.

Sneezing can also affect our bodies in negative ways because of the sudden jerk which can be fatal at times. To protect us from any bad situations, the people around us are supposed to say, ‘God Bless You’.

Interesting Facts About Sneezing:

No one can sneeze from their eyes, because if they do, their eyes will pop out.

A sneeze can travel up to eight meters and stay airborne for minutes.

According to the Guinness World Records, the longest sneezing went on for 976 days.

You can stop sneezing if you hold your breath for a few seconds.

The best way to make someone sneeze is to tickle their noses.

While we sneeze, our nervous system gets the muscles of the chest and throat to respond, which in term ends up

with mucous coming out of our nose and mouth.

