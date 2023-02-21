In our fast-paced modern lifestyle, it can be a challenge to maintain a healthy body. With limited time and an overwhelming workload, it’s all too easy to fall into the trap of consuming unhealthy foods that can harm our health in the long run. That’s why it’s crucial to prioritize a healthy diet and nutrition to keep ourselves in top condition.

One popular approach to achieving optimal health is through plant-based eating. This type of diet emphasizes the consumption of vegetables, fruits, nuts, beans, and other foods that are high in fiber and low in fat. A balanced meal under this diet typically involves making one-third of your plate plant-based, with the rest of the portion consisting of meat or chicken. Dairy, chicken, and egg options are typically limited in a plant-based diet. Kanupreet Arora Narang, Clinical Nutritionist, Certified Diabetes & Ketogenic Nutritionist shares some benefits of a plant- based diet

Good for your heart

Advertisement

Plant-based foods are anti-inflammatory, which is extremely beneficial for your heart. Meat, sugary foods, and processed foods are high in fat and have inflammation properties which, consumed in excess amounts, can be detrimental to heart health. When you have a plant-based diet, you are consuming fiber and zero saturated fats, which aid in lowering heart diseases.

Better gut health

A plant-based diet helps in providing the body with good bacteria, which in turn results in improved gut health. Since mostly green leafy vegetables, fruits, and lentils contain high amounts of dietary fiber, it has many advantages for your microbial health and helps the body in digesting even complex carbs or foods. Good gut health ensures you have lower heart diseases, and it prevents obesity as well. It is good for the bowel system, also.

Reduces bad cholesterol from the body

Advertisement

As this diet is high in fiber, it helps in reducing bad cholesterol in the body. A high amount of cholesterol can cause various diseases like heart risks, blood sugar, blood pressure, and others. So, a vegetarian diet or a vegan diet can help maintain the level of cholesterol in your body.

Build a strong immune system

Advertisement

In a plant-based diet, the nutrients are directly absorbed in the body. Besides, they contain vitamins, minerals, and enzymes, which are helpful for the immune system of the body. Also, plants have a lot of antioxidants that help the body fight against infections and germs.

Also Read: From Bungalows to Bistros: The Trend of Transforming Heritage Buildings into Eateries

Helps to maintain weight

A plant-based diet not only helps in losing weight but also aids in maintaining a healthy weight. Since it is rich in fiber, it keeps the body fuller for a longer period preventing unhealthy cravings. Also, plant-based foods can level up your energy levels to a great extent. Often, we feel drowsy after having a heavy protein or carbohydrates-based meal. But with a plant-based meal, your body will feel re-energized as your body can receive the best of all the nutrients from these vegetables and fruits.

Have you been thinking to switch to a more sustainable diet, like a plant-based diet? Look at the benefits yourself and change your diet routine.

Read all the Latest Lifestyle News here