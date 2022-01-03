Why Professional Running Shoes Always Have Extra Shoelace Holes

While anyone can run in the field, becoming a professional runner is not for everyone. To be a runner, you must put in a lot of effort. Shoes, in addition to training, play an important role in this direction.

Running can only be comfortable in well-fitting shoes. If you look closely at running shoes, you will notice that they have additional shoelace holes.

>But do you know the reason behind this?

The holes in conventional shoes are made in a line so that people can easily use them. Professional running shoes, on the other hand, have two additional tuck holes.

>Extra holes are extremely beneficial:

The name of these holes is Islets. These extra holes provide a heel-lock, also called a lace lock or a runner’s loop. When these shoes are tied effectively, they maintain the heel firmly in place, providing support and mitigating extra rubbing that may cause injuries to the feet.

>They aid in the stability of the feet:

Locking the laces, according to the Run Shoe Store’s website, relieves pressure on the feet. The pressure is absorbed by the upper laces of the shoes.

This means that the more pressure on the laces, the more heel stays in place and does not move around inside the shoe.

From clothing to shoes, many times such items are created for reasons we do not understand, but they are extremely important to people.

>How to perform a lace lock?

Take the left lace and pass it via the top-left hole, from the outside in, until it creates a small loop.

Take the right lace and pass it via the top right hole, from the outside in, until it creates a small loop.

Cross the tongue with the left lace and loop it through the right loop. Cross the tongue with the right lace and loop it via the left loop.

Pull the ends of both laces down and backwards at the same time. Both small loops will close completely.

Make any required adjustments to the tongue and tie the shoes as usual.

