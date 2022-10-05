Why Puffed Rice Is The Perfect Snack For You?

Puffed rice has several names across the span of India. From being called ‘muri’ in the eastern parts of India to ‘murmura’ in other North Indian states, the immense popularity of this pocket-friendly snack cannot be ignored. Puffed rice is also used extensively in different types of street snacks such as chaat and bhelpuri which are a delicious mixture of tamarind chutney, chopped onions, and fritters made from all-purpose flour to chickpea flour. But did you also know that puffed rice is incredibly healthy for your gut?

A study titled ‘Puffed rice: re-emerging promising health benefit breakfast food item’ stated that puffed rice is one of the major cereal crops cultivated in almost all geographical regions of Asian countries. It is also one of the important whole rice processed products “mainly consumed as snacks and especially in breakfast food." The study goes on to list several benefits of adding puffed rice to your diet; be it in the form of breakfast or as part of any other snack.

Advertisement

Contains essential carbohydrates: A rich source of carbohydrates, puffed rice almost fulfills the requirement of 60 to 70% of the total energy needed by the body.

Versatile in nature: Due to its crispy, slightly salty taste, puffed rice can be easily used as part of a meal, as part of a snack, or even added to desserts to give it a different dimension of texture. Immensely rich Indian sweets are touted to taste very well with an added layer of puffed rice as it cuts away the heaviness of the dessert. In India, puffed rice is regularly served as prasad (offering) in temples and Gurudwaras.

Advertisement

Gluten-free nature: Puffed rice is entirely gluten-free in nature and is thus, completely safe for celiac patients or those who suffer from gluten intolerance.

Read all the Latest Lifestyle News and Breaking News here