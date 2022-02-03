Why Red is Considered The Colour of Love

Valentine’s Day, the day of love, is celebrated each year on February 14. Before this day, every lover gears up to surprise their beloved with red roses, flowers, chocolates, or cards. We all know that the colour red is associated with love. But have you ever thought of the reason behind this? Why is red associated with love, and not any other colour? Read below to find out.

The colour red is seen as a symbol of love. Because of this reason, even before Valentine’s Week arrives, red decorations are seen in public places such as malls, theatres, and restaurants. Things like red balloons, flowers, streamers make these places look alive and buzzing.

However, it was not always like this. Earlier, red was believed to be the colour of renunciation.

Advertisement

Going by history, during the Middle Ages, the clergy of the Roman church used to wear red clothes to pay tribute to Jesus Christ and other martyrs. Besides this, the colour red was also seen to represent anger, war and danger. However, a poem made red the colour of love.

History says that Greeks made red the colour of love. The poem, Roman de la Rose, had become quite famous at the time. According to this poem, a person went out in search of a red rose and found his life partner on that quest.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.