Why Space is One of the Strongest Pillars of a Healthy Relationship

It is one of the most beautiful feelings to fall in love and then start a relationship with your partner. An individual feels the utmost happiness and strength when they stand by the person they love and admire. However, for love to thrive, space is an extremely necessary element in a relationship. Let’s dissect this further.

When we talk about boundaries in a relationship, we ask for space, the space which allows us to express and cherish our individuality. We have to keep in mind that being in a relationship should not hinder our or our partner’s growth. A good and a healthy relationship is where both the partners enjoy ample amount of space for their individual growth. That keeps the mutual love and admiration alive and nourishes the relationship in a right manner.

How to ask for space from your partner

An individual needs a lot of emotional strength while asking her partner for space. There can be numerous doubts and questions in the mind of an individual while doing this. Their partner could think that they are not interested anymore. Is their partner cheating on them with someone else? However, you have to explain to your partner with a lot of patience that some boundaries should be respected. In some instances, it can lead to your partner having emotional outbursts but you have to handle it in a very calm manner.

A relationship in which two people share a lot of misconceptions cannot survive in the longer run. When your partner is asking for space, you have to not dwell into misconceptions but instead try to be a patient listener, and reason rationally. This way, both the partners can understand each other much better.

