Why Take Artificial Route When You Can Grow Natural And Strong Nails

Do you fancy gorgeous-looking natural nails? Well, who doesn’t. Though it’s not easy to achieve the nails of your dreams, the task is not impossible. Much like growing hair, the best plan of attack is two ways, encourage healthy nail growth internally, and protect the nails you have from breaking or damage.

Fingernails are relatively faster to develop than toenails, hence, they need to be filed more regularly, unless you want to keep them long for cosmetic appeal. Maintaining long nails can also be a difficult task as they accumulate dirt easily and are prone to cracking, or breakage. Unclean, discoloured, or chipped nails reflect your hygiene and overall personality. Plus, this kind of negligence also slows nail growth.

So, how to grow beautiful nails that are not just visually nice but are also equally strong? As per Femina, you can swear by these tips and tricks for natural growth of your nails:

Coconut oil

Did you know massaging nails with warm coconut oil can promote nail growth? Well, now you do. Rich in Vitamin E and antioxidants, Coconut oil can improve the quality of your nails. Every day, before going to bed, Massage your fingernails with coconut oil.

Lemon

Vitamin C can assist you like no other for growing strong nails. Take a lemon wedge and rub it on your finger and toenails, at least once a day. Do it for five minutes and then rinse it with warm water. Bonus: It will keep them clean and bacteria-free.

Orange juice

Oranges boost collagen production, which is an important agent that aids nail growth and adds to the vitality of nails. Just like lemons, the antioxidant properties of oranges also keep any infections at bay.

Avoid gel, acrylic nails

Nail art, gel and acrylic nails have become a popular trend. While they look super attractive, these artificial nails prevent the strengthening and growth of your original nails.

Eat your greens

Along with external care, a quick check on your diet will aid the process. One of the many benefits of green vegetables is strong and beautiful-looking nails. Leafy vegetables are packed with high levels of folic acid or Vitamin B9, which complement the growth of nails and make them strong.

