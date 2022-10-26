Why These 5 Skincare Tips From Kim K’s Facialist Are Perfect?

Kim Kardashian’s facialist Joanna Czech dropped some truth bombs about skincare. She has 35 years of experience working with some of the most popular celebrities like Kate Winslet, Jennifer Aniston, Amber Valletta, and Bella Hadid. You might be making some of these skincare mistakes and Joanna has a reason behind all the dos and don’ts she revealed. Speaking to Vogue, the Polish-born aesthetician goes beyond the usual and shares her two cents on why some popular skin treatments might not be best for you, among other things. Read on to find more:

Special Care For The Nighttime Routine

Focusing on your nighttime skincare routine is important for two reasons. First, active ingredients such as AHAs and prescription retinoids work best at night. In the morning these can cause photosensitivity. Second, since our bodies are in a state of rest at night, our skin is better able to absorb the products. Joanna also mentioned that while showering when you wake up is a good choice, it is just as important to wash up before bed.

Don’t Go For Laser

According to Joanna, lasers should never be used incorrectly or irresponsibly. Such treatments should be reserved for extreme circumstances. She mentioned seeing clients with irreversible skin damage due to laser. These include hypo-pigmentation, which leaves you with permanent white spots, and permanent skin thinning. Always make sure you are a good candidate for such treatments. Joanna also advised, “seeking the most educated, experienced and conservative doctors to perform these types of advanced treatments."

Beware Of Microneedling

While medical micro-needling works wonders in stimulating healthy collagen production, it is not for everyone. Microneedling can potentially reduce pore size, fine lines and wrinkles, and help your skin become firmer and thicker. It can also refine the texture, and help with an even and vibrant complexion. However, this may take several sessions. Joanna asked anyone with active acne, prominent blood vessels, or a tendency to develop keloid scars to stay away from micro needling. It is advisable to consult a dermatologist or aesthetician to prepare if you have thin or reactive skin. They can help prep your skin with vitamins A and C.

Remain Consistent

Stick to a proper daily and nighttime routine. Use the same products even if you have to be patient with seeing the results in two or three months. Especially if you are looking to increase collagen, refine texture, reduce hyperpigmentation or clear acne. Impatient and inconsistency will not reward you with that perfect skin.

pH Toners New BFF

The skin has a pH level of around 5.5 and is susceptible to many factors disrupting that balance. These include dramatic changes in temperature, our diet, stress levels, and the products we use. Joanna explained that our skin is naturally acidic but when its pH shifts towards alkaline levels it results in TEWL (trans epidermal water loss), dehydration and eventually inflammation. To tackle this issue, opt for a pH-balancing toner immediately after cleansing. Since water has a neutral pH level of 7, it raises our skin’s pH. While it will eventually return to the acidic baseline, balancing it quickly will help create the ideal environment for optimum skin health. This also helps absorb the products better.

