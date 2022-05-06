Why Women Must Avoid Using Mobile Phones During Pregnancy

It is commonly believed that excessive use of mobile phones can harm our health and it is especially dangerous for pregnant women and their unborn children.

Usage of mobile phones during pregnancy also results in premature delivery. As per a report published in MomJunction, research conducted at the Yale School of Medicine has revealed that if a pregnant woman is exposed to excessive mobile radiation, the child has to witness a lifelong behaviour problem after birth.

Radiation exposure also impacts the mental development of the child growing in the womb. Here are some of the risks for the baby owing to exposure to radiation from a mobile phone and how they can be avoided.

Advertisement

The electromagnetic waves, which keep coming out of a mobile, Wi-Fi, laptop or a wireless device can damage our DNA and alter the molecules of living cells in our body. This can have dangerous effects on our body in the long term since the embryo is developing at the time. To minimize the adverse effects of electromagnetic waves, you should cut down on the usage of Wi-Fi or Bluetooth devices at home.

It would be better if you made use of landline phones at home instead of a cell phone. You should also maintain distance from radio, microwave, x-ray machine etc. and should not live near mobile towers.

Radiation can also negatively affect brain activity in pregnant women resulting in fatigue, sleep disturbance and anxiety. Excessive and continuous exposure to radio waves can also result in an increased risk of cancer during pregnancy.

It has also been found that if the mother uses the phone more during pregnancy or is surrounded by individuals who use it at home then there is a 50 per cent change in the behaviour of the child.

Advertisement

Such children turn out to be more aggressive and become patients of hypertension. Such children also struggle with a considerable reduction in physical and mental activities as well as diminished memory. You should contact your doctor immediately if your child is facing any such problem.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.