Why You Must Avoid Sleeping in Woollen Clothes At All Costs

People wear multiple layers of woollen clothing to keep warm during the winter season. Woollen clothes act as a heat conductor, trapping the heat emitted by the body and keeping you warm. Many people also prefer to sleep wearing only sweaters or woollen socks at night.

However, this habit could be extremely harmful to your health as there are several disadvantages of wearing woollen clothes while sleeping.

>Nervousness or restlessness:

According to experts, blood vessels narrow during the winter season, and sleeping in woollen clothing can cause problems such as restlessness, nervousness, and low blood pressure. To avoid this, you should only sleep in cotton clothing.

>Rashes or itching

If you frequently sleep in woollen clothes at night, you may also develop an allergic reaction and itching on the skin. People with dry skin are more likely to experience this issue and may face problems like skin rashes, pimples and acne.

It is, therefore, recommended that you apply body lotion to your entire body before going to bed as the chances of allergies are reduced when the skin is moist.

>Problems for heart patients and diabetics

You should also avoid sleeping in woollen clothing at night if you have a heart condition. The fibres of woollen clothes are thicker as compared to the fibres of cotton fabric and contain many small air pockets that act as insulators.

When we wrap ourselves in a quilt or blanket and wear woollen clothing in the winter, the fibres of the woollen clothing trap our body heat. This heat can become dangerous for diabetic individuals and heart patients.

If it is extremely cold, it is best to put on cotton or silk clothing first, followed by a layer of woollen clothes. But it should be done only during extreme winters.

(>Disclaimer: The health tips shared in this article are based on common practices and general knowledge. Readers are advised to consult a doctor before following them at home.)

