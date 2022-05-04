Why You Must Give up Your Bed Tea the First Thing Today

For a country that thrives on tea, starting the day with bed tea is a common practice. Call it a habit or an addiction, a large number of people are hopelessly dependent on their bed tea, the practice reeking of indulgence as well as indolence. It is also used to ward off fatigue and sleep.

People often love to have bed tea as soon as they wake up. But, did you know that drinking tea on an empty stomach in the morning can be dangerous to health? Yes, you heard that right! Let’s learn a bit more.

Problems with constipation

Advertisement

Tea contains high levels of caffeine, which is excreted in the urine. While we sleep at night, our body becomes completely dehydrated as we don’t drink water for 7 to 8 hours. In this case, drinking tea as soon as you wake up in the morning will increase dehydration in the body. Problems with bloating and constipation may start.

Stress increases

Even if you wake up in the morning and drink tea, you may feel refreshed, but the caffeine in tea can adversely affect our mental health. You may start suffering from problems like stress, insomnia and sadness.

Harmful to teeth

Getting up in the morning and drinking tea without brushing increases the amount of acid, which is already present in our mouth. This increases the risk of cavities in the teeth as well.

Joint pain:

The habit of drinking bed tea can also damage your bones. Drinking tea on an empty stomach in the morning increases vata defects in the body. This causes weakness in the bones and pain in the joints. The dependence on it can be such that it can border on unhealthy levels, making the seemingly harmless habit appear dangerous.

(Disclaimer: The information given in this article is based on general assumptions. Hindi news 18 does not confirm this. Please consult the relevant expert before implementing these.)

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.