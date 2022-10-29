Home » News » Lifestyle » Why You Must Narrate Stories to Your Kids During Bedtime

Why You Must Narrate Stories to Your Kids During Bedtime

Reading bedtime stories for your kids is likely to manifest a passion for reading and an urge to grasp more knowledge in them.

By: Lifestyle Desk

Local News Desk

Last Updated: October 29, 2022, 15:48 IST

Delhi, India

Ensure to read bedtime stories to your child religiously.
One of the most crucial aspects of childhood for both you and your child is bedtime storytelling. While reading bedtime stories can work wonderfully to help them fall asleep, it provides additional advantages for your child’s mental and physical health.

From vocabulary and language development to brain growth, it is a great way to enhance your child’s capacity for learning. The following are some advantages of reading bedtime stories to your child on a regular basis.

Good imagination:

When you read stories to your child, it helps them visualise the events in their mind. As a result, it improves their imagination skills and manifests creativity in them.

A better understanding of the language:

Reading to your kids may aid in helping them understand the language better. They may pick up new words and suitable usage techniques from it. Moreover, it also helps in the development of their listening abilities.

Confidence booster:

Moreover, they experience a feeling of pride when they're successfully able to follow and comprehend the story. As a result, it plays a huge role in boosting their confidence.

Reduces stress levels:

Reading-based stress reduction is exceedingly helpful for children, just like it is for adults. Cuddling their parents as they’re listening to them read a story aids in lowering cortisol levels in children, improving their ability to relax and focus.

Makes your child love reading:

Want to instill a love for reading in your child? Ensure to read bedtime stories to your child religiously. This, as a result, will put your child’s mind at ease after a long day. The enjoyable experience will further nurture their love of reading and encourage them to read independently.

first published: October 29, 2022, 15:48 IST
