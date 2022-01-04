Why You Must Never Ignore Vitamin B12 Deficiency. All You Need to Know

To stay healthy, it is important to pay attention to your daily diet. The deficiency of Vitamins can be detrimental to your health. We have all heard about vitamins like C, E, K, and many more that are essential for humans for several reasons. But most of us don’t know that vitamin B12 is equally important as others. According to the report of All Health, vitamin B12 is scientifically known as cobalamin. It is stored in the liver and plays an instrumental role in performing important functions in the human body.

With old age, the memory becomes weak, which is natural, but if the condition worsens and timely treatment is not taken, it can develop into dementia. The main reason behind the loss of memory and dementia is the lack of vitamin B12 in the body.

According to the report of the US National Library of Medicine National Institutes of Health, the lack of vitamin B12 in the body can cause the condition of Minimal Cognitive Impairment and Dementia.

Vitamin B12 deficiency can affect our DNA Synthesis. The rate of formation of red blood cells slows down. This also increases the chances of developing the fatal disease Megaloblastic Anaemia.

Deficiency of vitamin B12 mainly occurs due to poor absorption of the micronutrient or an immune condition. In simple words, failure in the digestive system leads to poor absorption of the vitamin, which can lead to deficiency.

Vitamin B12 deficiency is mostly seen in people who follow a vegetarian diet or vegan diet. As it is mainly found in foods of animal origin like such as meat, fish, eggs, seafood, and dairy products

Be alert about these symptoms

loss of memory, feeling trouble speaking.

Constant feeling of weakness, dizziness, and confusion.

Sudden yellowing of skin colour.

Decreased reflexes.

