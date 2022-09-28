Why You Need Gemstone, Gua Sha, and Ice Rollers For Your Face

Face rollers have taken over the beauty market. These tools are celebrity-approved and that is just one of the reasons why it is gaining popularity. The purpose of face rollers is to massage your face evenly. You can use any facial oil or serum and apply it all over your face and neck. With your roller, gently massage it all over the applied area.

Massage increases blood circulation and improves the flow of lymph fluid which decreases puffiness. Using a cold facial roller reduces redness and gives the skin a tighter and smoother look. Such massages improve the elasticity of the skin, help in reducing wrinkles and fine lines and give the face a sculpted look.

If you are confused about which type of roller you should use, we have listed their benefits for you:

Advertisement

Gemstone Rollers

Gemstones like Jade, Rose Quartz, and Amethyst are used in rollers. These are often double-edged rollers and are known for depuffing the face and helping with proper blood circulation on the face. All these gemstones are porous which may create a breeding ground for bacteria if not cleaned properly. After every single use, make sure you clean the roller.

Stainless steel roller has the same function except that it is metal, non-porous and hygienic.

Gua Sha

Originating from traditional Chinese Medicine, ‘Gua’ means to scrape the skin to produce a red discolouration, also called petechiae (Sha), and is said to have a plethora of benefits. From tissue healing to a sculpted jawline, Gua Sha is believed to help you achieve that.

Ice Rollers

Ice rollers is a facial roller that needs to be stored in the fridge for chilling and is an extra addition to your skin care regimen. The cold effect on the skin will constrict the blood vessels and tighten the skin, reducing redness and inflammation. The gentle massage will also help in lymphatic drainage. If you have sensitive skin, consider trying the ice roller over a barrier of a face sheet.

Advertisement

Electric Facial Massagers

These massagers are usually made of metal and the vibration created by the tool helps the skin to relax. This reduces skin sagging and aging. The vibration multiplies the effect of the massager by increasing the absorption of serums, creams, or oils.

Microneedling Tool

This is a cosmetic procedure that makes tiny punctures on the face to stimulate collagen and elastin production. This also helps in reducing fine lines and acne scarring.

Read all the Latest Lifestyle News and Breaking News here