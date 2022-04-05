Why You Should Avoid Serving Three Rotis on Same Plate at The Same Time

Tridev or the trinity of gods (Brahma, Vishnu and Mahesh) is responsible for the creation, maintenance, and destruction of everything that takes place in the universe, according to the Hindu religion. Hence, logically, three should not be seen as an inauspicious number.

Among the many beliefs of followers of Hinduism, one is that we should not keep three rotis/chapatis on our plate at the same time. The reason? The number is indeed considered inauspicious in worship. No item or element is taken in this quantity while worshipping. You must have also seen that three rotis are never served at once on a plate in any home or restaurant.

Therefore it is important to know why three rotis are not kept together on a plate. We will look at the religious and scientific reasons behind this.

Religious belief:

According to the beliefs in Hinduism, a deceased person is offered three rotis at once. There is a practice of placing three rotis together in a plate of food before the Trayodashi rites of the deceased. Therefore, keeping three rotis on the plate is considered inauspicious. It is also believed that if a person eats three rotis together on a plate, then a feeling of enmity is aroused.

