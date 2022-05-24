Why You Should Keep A Check On Your Coffee Intake

Are you a sucker for coffee? Oh yes, who doesn’t like to have a warm cuppa on a fine morning. Be it espresso or mocha, a wholesome cup of coffee has the power to lift your mood. Well, we must tell you that there are a few side-effects of coffee too. Studies have shown that too much caffeine can also be detrimental to your health.

Here are the effects of consuming too much coffee

Cardiovascular Disease (CVD)

According to a study from the Australia Centre for Precision Health at the University of South Australia, people who drink three to five cups of espresso per day had elevated cholesterol levels that can affect the number of lipids (fats) in your blood to significantly increase risk of cardiovascular disease (CVD). And, as per a recent study, after consuming 3-5 cups of coffee per day the cholesterol level was found stronger in men than in women.

Advertisement

Anxiety

Other than that, a higher intake of espresso can also make consumers feel jittery and uneasy, which are usually the symptoms of anxiety. For some, coffee can be an energy booster but for those who are suffering from anxiety, you should think before taking the second cup.

Hormonal shift

Excessive caffeine might put the human body on high alert and may lead to problems. Shift of estrogen levels can be dangerous for women.

Insomnia

Whenever we feel sleepy, coffee has the power to wake us up, but too much of it can make it difficult to get the required sleep. But a low or moderate amount of caffeine in the coffee won’t affect the sleep cycle for consumers.

Previously, there were studies that prove that drinking upto five cups of coffee a day is considered safe and healthy. But now it raises a lot of questions about the limit of consumption. Coffee may or may not be a healthy drink and it is always suggested that any drink that may be tea, coffee or alcohol should be had in moderation.

Advertisement

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.