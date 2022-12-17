Why You Should Reconsider Having Coffee On An Empty Stomach In The Morning

Drinking coffee is an addiction that only coffee lovers would understand. They can’t seem to pass a day without a cup of freshly brewed coffee. From waking up in the morning to the strong essence of coffee to having a few cups of coffee at work, the beverage has become an inseparable part of a lot of people’s lives. However, although drinking coffee has some benefits, having it on an empty stomach in the morning has some serious side effects that must not be ignored.

Here is a list of some possible negative effects caused by the consumption of coffee on an empty stomach every morning:

Hormonal Imbalances

One of the most common side effects of drinking coffee in the morning is hormonal imbalances. Once the beverage gets mixed with your blood flow, it increases the level of cortisol in your body, which further impacts ovulation and triggers weight. As a result, your stress hormones are also triggered, taking your body into a fight or flight mode, which aggravates hormonal acne and makes you feel jittery.

Stomach Problems

Having coffee the moment you wake up is the primary cause of several gastric issues like nausea, bloating, indigestion, and feeling gassy. Coffee may surge gastric acid production. This increased generation of toxic stomach acid adversely upsets the body’s digestive function. Try eating fruits in the morning instead before you sip a cup of coffee.

Affects Cholesterol

Coffee also contains fatty substances known as diterpenes that boost the cholesterol levels in your body. Apart from the consumption of junk food, smoking, obesity, and a lack of physical activity, drinking large cups of coffee might pave the way for heart disease and stroke.

Mood Swings

Consumption of coffee on an empty stomach in the morning is also responsible for drastic mood swings. You might feel happy one moment and sad the next, and your body might experience random shakes and jitters with heart palpitations. Coffee is believed to affect your mood in more ways than one.

