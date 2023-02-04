Will Kiara Advani Walk Down The Aisle in a Saree or Lehenga?

Kiara Advani’s style has always been a blend of contemporary with a hint of tradition. A glamorous mix of silhouettes married to classic drapes, there’s an array of styles the star has experimented with.

Ahead of her wedding with actor Sidharth Malhotra, which according to reports, is slated to take place on Feb 6th at Suryagarh, a luxury hotel in Jaisalmer city, News18 takes a look at some of Kiara’s saree and lehenga looks that celebrated her charming personality.

Over the last couple of years, celebrity stylist Lakshmi Lehr has styled Kiara in an array of designer sarees and lehenga sets, which have not only enhanced the actor’s style quotient but has also given her wardrobe a colourful makeover. Here’s some of the iconic looks adorned by the superstar.

Ruchi Soni

The scarlet saree on Kiara Advani is a celebration of the colour and the silhouette. Designed by Ruchi Soni, Kiara looks resplendent in the saree. Paired with a red sequin corset blouse, the satin organza saree comes with foliage patterns embroidered all over the saree.

Monika Nidhi

Kiaran Advani looks like a ray of sunshine in Monika Nidhi’s lehenga set. The dandelion satin silk lehenga is accentuated with intricate aari embroidery. The minimal yet sparkly ensemble is a fun look, and we hope the actor makes this hue part of her wedding festivities.

Amrita Thakur

Minimal yet classic, the ivory draped saree features intricate embellishments lined throughout the fabric. Paired with a corset embellished blouse, the saree designed by Amrita Thakur exudes elegance with a hint of glam.

Anita Dongre

Kiara’s fashion choices do feature an array of prints. Anita Dongre’s flamingo paradise lehenga set comes with colourful prints including an array of wild plants and flamingos printed on sustainable fabric. Embellished with subtle embroidery, the multiple prints and colours make this lehenga set a fun and lively look to adorn for a mehendi function.

Tarun Tahiliani

Keeping it contemporary but with a hint of tradition, Kiara Advani aces Tarun Tahiliani’s two-toned chiffon saree with a hand embroidered border with elan. The sleeveless strappy blouse adds oomph to her overall look.

Geethika Kanumilli

You can never go wrong with red. Kiara Advani exudes radiance in a glamorous red lehenga designed by Geethika Kanumilli. The V-neck blouse paired with a voluminous lehenga is enhanced with intricate thread work with a hint of sparkle. Minimal yet rich, the colour tone adds festive fervour to Kiara’s overall look.

