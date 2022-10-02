Windsor Castle Reopens For Visitors After Queen Elizabeth’s Death

Visitors will now be able to see Queen Elizabeth’s tomb inside the King George VI Memorial Chapel, which is part of St George’s Chapel at Windsor Castle. Her name is etched on a black ledger stone within the chapel, alongside those of her father, King George VI, mother, The Queen Mother, and husband, Prince Philip. The Queen was buried there in a private ceremony following her state funeral.

Advertisement

For more than 900 years, the sovereign has resided in Windsor Castle, one of the crown’s three official residences. Windsor is the largest and oldest continuously inhabited castle in the world. The castle’s massive towers and battlements, which can be seen in the town from every angle, create one of the most breathtaking skylines.

Many people who are used to seeing historical ruins or attractions with a preservation or museum-like ambience are taken aback by Windsor Castle’s immaculate condition and complete functionality. Windsor Castle is home to about 150 people. Queen Elizabeth II spent many weekends at Windsor Castle, which was also known as her permanent address, during her lifetime.

You must purchase a ticket in order to enter Windsor Castle. Adults who are at least 24 years old must pay £26.50 (roughly Rs 2,400) from Sunday through Friday and £28.50 (around Rs 2,600) on Saturday. Children under the age of five are admitted free, and the admission fee also covers a multimedia tour of the castle.

Tuesdays and Wednesdays are the only days the castle is closed, according to the official website.

Meanwhile, after the royal family’s period of mourning concluded on Tuesday, the new monogram that King Charles III would use as the UK’s new monarch was unveiled and used for the first time.

Advertisement

The new cypher used by King Charles features the letters C for Charles interlaced with R for Rex, which is Latin for King. The College of Arms created it. The new cypher was initially used to create a stamp post at the Court Post Office in Buckingham.

Read all the Latest Lifestyle News and Breaking News here