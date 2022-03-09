Wine With Food Can Lower Risk Of Type 2 Diabetes

If you are a passionate drinker but want to take care of your health at the same time then you can have wine with your meals. A study from Tulane University concludes that consuming a moderate amount (less than 14 grams per day for women and 28 grams per day for men) of wine with meals can help in lowering the risk of type 2 diabetes.

The research involved 312,400 subjects and examined how moderate drinking may affect new-onset type 2 diabetes among all study participants, over 11 years, reported SciTechDaily.

After the research, the results were presented at the American Heart Association’s Epidemiology, Prevention, Lifestyle & Cardiometabolic Health Conference 2022. The study found that consuming alcohol with meals showed a 14 percent lower risk of type 2 diabetes compared to consuming alcohol without eating food.

Advertisement

The author of the study Hao Ma from Tulane University was quoted as saying, “The effects of alcohol consumption on health have been described as a double-edged sword because of its apparent abilities to cut deeply in either direction — harmful or helpful, depending on how it is consumed."

Can a diabetic patient consume alcohol?

Most alcoholic drinks are high in calories with no nutrient value and if you are used to consuming a high amount of alcoholic drinks then it can increase the blood sugar level in your body. Wine is comparably a low sugar drink, both red and white wine contains less than 1.5 grams (g) of sugar per standard 5-ounce (oz) serving.

But according to the National Institute on Alcohol Abuse and Alcoholism’s research, drinking a small amount of alcohol occasionally does not increase the blood sugar level. So even if you have diabetes and want to consume alcohol, then the wine can be a good option for you but occasionally and that too in moderate amount.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Assembly Elections Live Updates here.