Winter Cooking: Delicious Recipes To Keep You Toasty

Winter is a time for cozy meals and warm comfort food. As the temperatures drop and the days get shorter, there’s nothing better than a hearty meal to warm you up. From stews and soups to casseroles and hot drinks, there are countless delicious winter food recipes to choose from. Here are some of our favorite winter food recipes that are sure to please any palate. So whether you’re looking for a quick weeknight dinner or a special holiday meal, we’ve got you covered. Let’s get cooking!

Garlic Prawns ‘Gambas Al Ajillo by Chef Shubham, TIAMO, Conrad Bengaluru

Ingredients

Prawns 0.15 Kg

Garlic 0.02 Kg

Thai Bird eye chilly 0.002 Kg

Parsley 0.002 Kg

Salt 0.002 Kg

Basil 0.005 Kg

Lemon 0.01 Kg

White sauce 0.02 Kg

Butter 0.015 Kg

Garlic bread 0.01 Kg

Method

In a sauté pan, heat olive oil and add sliced garlic to it. Cook till its golden brown then add prawns, cook it well.

Finally add salt, red chili roundels and parsley and cook.

Plate in a serving dish and garnish with chopped parsley.

Cut the bread in 1*1-inch length 5 " inch.

Salmon Teriyaki by Chef Shubham from MIKUSU, Conrad Bengaluru

Ingredients

Salmon fillet 0.18 kg

Mirin 0.005 kg

Sake 0.005 kg

Butter 0.02 kg

Teriyaki sauce 0.03 kg

Sesame seed 0.01 kg

Onion 0.02 kg

Leeks 0.02 kg

Method

Cut the salmon into three triangle pieces and cut the onion leeks into rounds

Apply butter on the griller and place the salmon, onion and leeks.

While grilling, pour sake and mirin on top and then put the teriyaki sauce on salmon and grill on both sides along with vegetable.

Tamatar Dhaniya Shorba by Chef Naresh, THE GT ROAD

Ingredients

Oil 1 tbsp

Bay leaf 1

Cinnamon 1

Cumin seeds 1 tsp

Ginger garlic paste ½ tbsp

Medium tomatoes, make puree 4

Turmeric powder ¼ tsp

Red chili powder ½ tsp

Coriander powder ½ tsp

Hot water/ vegetable stock 1 ½ cups

Black pepper, crushed ½ tsp

Salt to taste

Coriander, finely chopped with its stems 1 tbsp

Method

Crush coriander seeds and black pepper in mortar and pestle and keep it aside.

Crush ginger and garlic in mortar and pestle and keep it aside.

Roughly cut tomatoes and keep it aside.

Heat oil in a pan and add bay leaf, crush coriander seeds and black pepper.

Stir them until it crackles and then add crush garlic and ginger to it. Then add coriander roots and stir until it releases aroma from it.

Then add the roughly cut tomatoes, kashmiri red chilli powder, salt and sugar. Stir until the tomatoes releases its juice.

Add water and simmer it for another 20 minutes. Strain the mixture. Crush the remaining mixture with the back of the laddle extracting every bit of it.

Add the shorba into another pan and simmer it on low fire. Add lemon juice and check the seasoning. Serve it piping hot by adding chopped coriander as garnish.

Stuffed Spinach Bombs by The Better Flour

Ingredients

Lean Green Flour Blend 1 cup

Suji ½ cup

Curd ¾ cup

Grated Carrot ¼ cup

Chopped Onion ¼ cup

Chopped Green Bell Peppers ½ cup

Jeera Powder 1 tsp

Chaat Masala 1 tsp

Chili Flakes 1 tsp

Ginger Chilli Paste 1 tsp

Mayonnaise 3 tbsp

Salt as per taste

Method

Take a bowl and add Lean green flour blend, suji, green bell peppers, carrot, onion, and all dry ingredients

Now add curd and water to it

Make thick batter

Add coriander

Take a bowl and add mayonnaise

Use an appam pan and oil it, on the gas stove

Add 1 tbsp of batter then add 1 tsp of mayonnaise again add batter on top to cover the Mayo mix sprinkle oil and cover it

Cook it on a medium flame for 2 minutes until crispy then turn it to make it crispy tawa.

Slightly press. This helps the naan to stick onto the tawa and when

If you flip the tawa upside down it will be intact.

Now after a minute, flip the tawa upside down and cook the naan directly on the flame till they turn golden brown.

Also, brush with some prepared garlic butter mixed with coriander leaves. Gently scrape the naan from the bottom and remove it.

Finally, serve garlic naan hot with your favourite curry like mattar paneer.

