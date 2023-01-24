Winter Cooking: Delicious Recipes To Keep You Toasty

Winter is a time for cozy meals and warm comfort food. As the temperatures drop and the days get shorter, there’s nothing better than a hearty meal to warm you up. From stews and soups to casseroles and hot drinks, there are countless delicious winter food recipes to choose from. Here are some of our favorite winter food recipes that are sure to please any palate. So whether you’re looking for a quick weeknight dinner or a special holiday meal, we’ve got you covered. Let’s get cooking!
Garlic Prawns ‘Gambas Al Ajillo by Chef Shubham, TIAMO, Conrad Bengaluru
Ingredients
Prawns 0.15 Kg
Garlic 0.02 Kg
Thai Bird eye chilly 0.002 Kg
Parsley 0.002 Kg
Salt 0.002 Kg
Basil 0.005 Kg
Lemon 0.01 Kg
White sauce 0.02 Kg
Butter 0.015 Kg
Garlic bread 0.01 Kg
Method
In a sauté pan, heat olive oil and add sliced garlic to it. Cook till its golden brown then add prawns, cook it well.
Finally add salt, red chili roundels and parsley and cook.
Plate in a serving dish and garnish with chopped parsley.
Cut the bread in 1*1-inch length 5 " inch.
Salmon Teriyaki by Chef Shubham from MIKUSU, Conrad Bengaluru
Ingredients
Salmon fillet 0.18 kg
Mirin 0.005 kg
Sake 0.005 kg
Butter 0.02 kg
Teriyaki sauce 0.03 kg
Sesame seed 0.01 kg
Onion 0.02 kg
Leeks 0.02 kg
Method
Cut the salmon into three triangle pieces and cut the onion leeks into rounds
Apply butter on the griller and place the salmon, onion and leeks.
While grilling, pour sake and mirin on top and then put the teriyaki sauce on salmon and grill on both sides along with vegetable.
Cut the salmon into three triangle piece and cut the onion leeks into round.
Tamatar Dhaniya Shorba by Chef Naresh, THE GT ROAD
Ingredients
Oil 1 tbsp
Bay leaf 1
Cinnamon 1
Cumin seeds 1 tsp
Ginger garlic paste ½ tbsp
Medium tomatoes, make puree 4
Turmeric powder ¼ tsp
Red chili powder ½ tsp
Coriander powder ½ tsp
Hot water/ vegetable stock 1 ½ cups
Black pepper, crushed ½ tsp
Salt to taste
Coriander, finely chopped with its stems 1 tbsp
Method
Crush coriander seeds and black pepper in mortar and pestle and keep it aside.
Crush ginger and garlic in mortar and pestle and keep it aside.
Roughly cut tomatoes and keep it aside.
Heat oil in a pan and add bay leaf, crush coriander seeds and black pepper.
Stir them until it crackles and then add crush garlic and ginger to it. Then add coriander roots and stir until it releases aroma from it.
Then add the roughly cut tomatoes, kashmiri red chilli powder, salt and sugar. Stir until the tomatoes releases its juice.
Add water and simmer it for another 20 minutes. Strain the mixture. Crush the remaining mixture with the back of the laddle extracting every bit of it.
Add the shorba into another pan and simmer it on low fire. Add lemon juice and check the seasoning. Serve it piping hot by adding chopped coriander as garnish.
Stuffed Spinach Bombs by The Better Flour
Ingredients
Lean Green Flour Blend 1 cup
Suji ½ cup
Curd ¾ cup
Grated Carrot ¼ cup
Chopped Onion ¼ cup
Chopped Green Bell Peppers ½ cup
Jeera Powder 1 tsp
Chaat Masala 1 tsp
Chili Flakes 1 tsp
Ginger Chilli Paste 1 tsp
Mayonnaise 3 tbsp
Salt as per taste
Method
Take a bowl and add Lean green flour blend, suji, green bell peppers, carrot, onion, and all dry ingredients
Now add curd and water to it
Make thick batter
Add coriander
Take a bowl and add mayonnaise
Use an appam pan and oil it, on the gas stove
Add 1 tbsp of batter then add 1 tsp of mayonnaise again add batter on top to cover the Mayo mix sprinkle oil and cover it
Cook it on a medium flame for 2 minutes until crispy then turn it to make it crispy tawa.
Slightly press. This helps the naan to stick onto the tawa and when
If you flip the tawa upside down it will be intact.
Now after a minute, flip the tawa upside down and cook the naan directly on the flame till they turn golden brown.
Also, brush with some prepared garlic butter mixed with coriander leaves. Gently scrape the naan from the bottom and remove it.
Finally, serve garlic naan hot with your favourite curry like mattar paneer.
