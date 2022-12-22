Winter Diet: Health Benefits Of Sesame Seed For Children

Sesame is one of the world’s oldest oilseeds. It has a rich, nutty flavour that makes it a popular component in cuisines all around the world. Sesame seeds have several health advantages and have long been a staple in many cultures. The seeds are high in oil and have a pleasant flavour too. It also has therapeutic properties and the ability to fight against health conditions like metabolic disorders, and inflammatory and infectious diseases. Here are the health benefits of sesame seeds for children during winter:

Rich in calcium

Unmilled or un-husked sesame seeds are high in calcium. These seeds contain 60 mg of calcium per 100 g. Every mother wishes for her child to grow up healthy and robust. Calcium is crucial during children’s growth years. So incorporating sesame seeds into your child’s regular diet will benefit his or her bone formation and general bone health.

High in energy

Although sesame seeds are small, they are high in energy. 100 g of sesame seeds contains 573 calories, which is a significant quantity. When you put a small snack with sesame seeds in your child’s lunch box, you are ensuring that he or she has enough energy for the day.

Source of unsaturated fat

Sesame seeds are a good source of unsaturated fats. Fats account for approximately 61% of sesame seeds. This is beneficial not just to your child, but also to all of your adult family members, including yourself. So, go ahead and incorporate sesame seeds into your entire family’s diet, not just your child’s.

Heals wound faster

Children get frequently injured while playing; to help those wounds heal faster, incorporate sesame in your child’s diet. These seeds contain sesamol, which is an antioxidative component that aids in the healing of wounds.

Dental cares

Sesame can be a part of dental care too because these seeds are high in calcium. Giving sesame seeds to your youngster will benefit their overall dental health.

