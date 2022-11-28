Winter Fashion: 5 Clothing Pieces You Should Have In Your Wardrobe This Season

Winter is the time to enjoy a warm hot chocolate, the mystic beauty of nature and the calming cold breeze. When it comes to winter fashion, it is synonymous with chunky boots, long coats, cosy jackets and sweaters. However, balancing style with comfort might get a little difficult sometimes. But we are here to help you out.

Here are a few things you can add to your closet to be the fashionista this winter season:

Have basics in your wardrobe

In winter, you should keep in mind that it is necessary to keep yourself warm before you think of fashion. You need to have enough thermal inners top and bottom wear to keep yourself warm.

Tights or stocking

A fashion favourite, tights are still trending and for all good reasons. Winter fashion is all about styling with comfort. If you love dresses, you can pair them with tights. It can be sheer, printed, bright neon colours or classic black. They keep you cosy while you are amping up your outfit at the same time.

Saree with blazers

Wedding season is here, and you might have many stunning traditional dresses lined up to wear. But a girl’s go-to outfit is always a saree. You can style your printed saree with a blazer and a chic belt. You can complete your look with heels or shoes as per the latest trend. Accessorized it aptly with jewellery like statement earrings, to add a pop of colour to your ensemble.

Puffer jackets

Puffer jackets are perhaps the best bet for people looking for fuss-free winter. It keeps one warm and is lightweight and comfortable. They can be long or even short jackets. You can pair them with a basic sweatshirt and jeans with boots or shoes.

Classic blazer

A timeless piece for winter when it comes to layering. It perfectly blends with work to a party look. You can carry a blazer with a short dress, tights, and warm boots for your cute date outfit or you can wear it with sweater pants and heels or boots for your office look.

