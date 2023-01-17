Winter Fashion Guide: Leather Must-Haves For Men This Winter

Intense cold wave is here, and it’s time to update your wardrobe with some must-have leather items to keep you warm and stylish. Leather is a classic material that never goes out of style, and it’s perfect for the colder months. From sleek jackets to sturdy boots, there are a variety of leather items that every man should have in his closet this winter. Tabby Bhatia, Director Brune & Bareskin shares some must have winter leather items for men.

Leather Jacket

First on the list is a leather jacket. This is a timeless piece that can be dressed up or down, making it a versatile addition to any wardrobe. A black or brown bomber jacket is a great option for a casual, yet stylish look. For a more formal look, a leather blazer or moto jacket is a great choice. These can be paired with dress pants or jeans for a versatile look that can take you from the office to a night out.

Leather Boots

Next, a pair of leather boots is a must-have for any man’s winter wardrobe. These can be worn with jeans, chinos, or dress pants and can dress up or down an outfit depending on the occasion. A classic Chelsea boot or a rugged work boot are both great options for everyday wear. A dressier option would be a leather Oxford or Derby boot. These can be worn with a suit or dress pants for a more formal occasion.

Leather Gloves

Leather gloves are also a winter essential. Not only do they keep your hands warm, but they also add a touch of style to your outfit. A classic leather driving glove is a great option for a casual look. If you’re looking for something a bit dressier, a leather dress glove is a perfect choice. These can be worn with a suit or dress coat for a sophisticated look.

Leather Belt

A leather belt is another must-have item for men this winter. A classic leather belt is a versatile accessory that can be worn with jeans, chinos, or dress pants. A darker colour like black or brown is a great option for a classic look that can be worn with any outfit. A reversible leather belt is also a great option for those looking for more versatility in their belt options.

Leather Bag

Finally, a leather bag is a great addition to any man’s winter wardrobe. A leather messenger bag or duffel bag is a great option for everyday use, while a leather briefcase is perfect for the office. These bags not only serve a practical purpose, but they also add a touch of style to your outfit.

In conclusion, leather is a classic and timeless material that is perfect for the colder months. A leather jacket, boots, gloves, belt, and bag are all must-have items for men this winter. These items not only keep you warm, but they also add a touch of style to your wardrobe. Opt for classic styles in black or brown for a versatile look that can be dressed up or down. With these leather must-haves in your closet, you’ll be ready for any occasion this winter

