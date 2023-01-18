Winter Foods That Will Lessen Joint Pain and Stiffness

Joint soreness is a common illness that we now deal with on a daily basis. Although it can occur at any time of year, many people feel that colder weather tends to make it worse more frequently. People may have joint stiffness and acute agony that restricts limb movement during the winter. Additional research is necessary to determine whether a reduction in temperature causes joint soreness to get worse.

Many individuals think that this may be handled by getting the right medical care, eating a nutritious diet, and making lifestyle adjustments. Patients with arthritis can improve their quality of life and daily functioning throughout the winter by using a few techniques and suggestions.

Even while there is no diet that has been proven to effectively treat arthritis or other joint-related disorders, a number of foods have been linked to decreased inflammation, stronger bones, and overall better health. You might support your body and lessen joint swelling by eating these foods. Here are 6 items you may eat this winter to lessen joint pain and stiffness:

1. Green tea

Green tea contains a lot of antioxidants, including polyphenols, minerals, and vitamins. It might help to lessen internal inflammation and cartilage degradation. It also contains an antioxidant called epigallocatechin-3-gallate (EGCG), which may stop the production of compounds that cause joint damage in people with rheumatoid arthritis (RA).

2. Olive oil

Vegetable, sunflower, and peanut oils should all be avoided because they can all lead to inflammation. Instead, prepare salad dressings and cook with a few teaspoons of olive oil. Opt for the extra virgin variety that has undergone less processing. Unsaturated “good" fats like olive oil are commonly associated with the Mediterranean diet. It’s yet another source of omega-3.

3. Garlic

Whether it’s for soup, sausages, or curries, every dish calls for garlic. The anti-inflammatory compound diallyl disulfide is present in onions and other root vegetables. This could reduce the effects of cytokines and ease discomfort.

4. Lentils and beans

It is commonly known that beans and lentils are nutrient-dense foods. They are an excellent source of nutrients, protein, and fibre. Additionally, they have antioxidant and anti-inflammatory properties. Anthocyanins, a unique flavonoid that reduces inflammation, are present in a variety of beans, including black beans, pinto beans, chickpeas, and lentils.

5. Whole grain foods

Research suggests that the body may become inflamed as a result of the proteins found in refined grains (such as white bread, white rice, and regular pasta). However, whole grains that are strong in fibre help to produce fatty acids that are known to lessen inflammation. Therefore, keep eating entire grains.

6. Dark chocolate

Chocolate’s anti-inflammatory properties are huge. The fundamental ingredient in chocolate, cocoa, contains antioxidants that work to combat a genetic predisposition to insulin resistance and inflammation. With more cocoa content, chocolate has a stronger anti-inflammatory effect. So be aware that chocolate can sometimes be heavy in fat and sugar and limit your intake. Choose chocolate with at least 70% cocoa content if you must indulge.

Include these foods in your diet on a regular basis to combat joint pain and stiffness brought on by the winter season.

