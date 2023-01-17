Winter Hair Care: Nourish Your Locks Back To Life With These Tips

Winter can be tough on our hair, leaving it dry, brittle, and prone to breakage. The dry, cold air outside and the heated air inside can strip our hair of its natural oils, leaving it looking dull and lifeless. But with a few simple steps, you can protect your hair and keep it looking healthy and beautiful all winter long. In this article, we’ll discuss some tips and tricks for winter hair care, including the best products to use, how to style your hair, and how to protect it from the elements. Whether you have curly, straight, or colour-treated hair, there’s something for everyone. Rob Smith, Dyson Senior Principal Hair Care Scientist and Smita Baishakhia, cosmetologist, St Botanica share tips on how to keep your hair looking its best all season long.

Avoid leaving the house with wet hair

Hair is weaker when wet as the bonds that give it strength is disrupted by water. This makes it much easier to damage. If you use a good hair dryer, you can dry and style hair at the same time, helping you look the way you want and avoid leaving your hair in a weakened state for extended periods of time.

Shampoo less, condition more

During the colder months your scalp can become drier and itchier. Shampooing can remove the natural oils that you produce that help keep your scalp moisturised, so using a milder shampoo or reducing the frequency of washing can help avoid this.

Dry shampoo

Some dry shampoos can be used for styling as they give the same benefits of back combing but without damage to the cuticle. It can help to create a beachy/voluminous look or mattify the hair. A texturizing spray, or some dry shampoos, can leave a powdered residue in your hair.

Dry scalp

At colder times of the year the air tends to be drier. Consider using a humidifier at home, this can help retain higher levels of moisture on your scalp. Also, consider a good quality oil to apply to your scalp after shampooing to help keep it feeling moisturised.

Use products with nourishing natural ingredients

To combat the dryness, explore products with ingredients that offer extra nourishment and protection. For instance, Moroccan argan oil. Loaded with antioxidants, this exotic ingredient’s high quantity of natural Vitamin E helps in making the hair smooth, frizz-free, soft and manageable. It also helps revitalize the scalp.

Use hair masks

Whether going the DIY route or splurging on premium, high-quality products–a good hair mask goes a long way! Incorporating a nourishing hair mask into your hair care routine gradually improves overall hair quality. Whether your hair is dry, normal or oily, using a hair mask while shampooing once a week works well. Hair masks are a great way to add extra nourishment during the dry winter months, and leave the hair feeling soft and shiny.

Avoid washing your hair with hot water

As much as we look forward to steamy hot showers during winter, hot water isn’t good for your hair or scalp. It dries out the scalp, loosens the hair follicle, leaving your hair brittle and prone to falling or breaking. It is best to wash your hair using lukewarm or cool water. You can also follow this up with a hair serum which includes natural ingredients like argan oil, for an extra layer of protection, even when you subject your hair to heat.

