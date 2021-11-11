Winter Hair Care: Try These 5 Tips for Luscious Locks This Cold Season

There’s no denying that winter mornings are calming to the spirit, especially when you’re sipping your hot morning coffee and enjoying the soft, crisp wind, but you’re probably aware of the toll it takes on your hair. Winter is hard on all hair textures and conditions. Hair, like skin, requires cold protection to be supple and healthy. Dry, frizzy, and rough are the most likely characteristics that describe your hair type throughout the cool dry winter months. Scalp dryness, dandruff, and weak ends are some of the most common hair issues that occur during the season.

>Read: This Season, Do Away Your Winter Skin Woes With These Easy Tips

Advertisement

Protect your hair against frigid air, high winds, static energy, and even inside heat. You want to have beautiful locks to flaunt when spring (finally) arrives! To keep your hair in excellent health this winter, try these 5 winter hair care tips.

>When showering, reduce the temperature of the water

Even though a steamy shower may be precisely what you need when the temperature is already below freezing, hot water can remove moisture from your locks, leaving them brittle and prone to breaking. Instead, use lukewarm water to wash your hair and then a cold rinse.

>Deep condition weekly

Moisturizing is the term of the game when it comes to winter hair care. Use a leave-in conditioner once a week to replace moisture and protect hair from the impacts of hot styling equipment, indoor heat, and cold winter air. When your hair is exposed to chilly weather, static hair is a regular occurrence. Using a leave-in conditioner to keep hair moist will help shield it.

>Say no to styling appliances

Avoid using heat-styling appliances such as straighteners, blow dryers, and curlers since the heat from these tools can damage your hair and create split ends. Limit your exposure to this equipment, and if you must style, apply a heat protectant serum. In the winter, avoid using heat on your hair and instead choose hairstyles like braids, updos, and twists.

Advertisement

>Make use of oil therapy

When winter takes a toll on your hair, use an oil-based hair treatment to replenish moisture. To rapidly revive dry, damaged hair, use a lightweight leave-in product enriched with argan oil. Apply nourishing hair oil to the ends of your hair on a regular basis to help restore hydration and safeguard your hair.

>Say no to daily hair wash

Shampoos remove the scalp of natural oils, causing your hair to dry out quickly. Winter is the season when your hair’s natural oils are most needed. So, if possible, increase the time between washes.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.