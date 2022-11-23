Winter Hair Problems: 6 Effective Homemade Remedies For Shiny Locks

Now that winter has arrived, it’s time to be extra cautious about our hair. A few prompt preventive steps can go a long way toward improving damaged hair follicles, reducing static and dandruff, and avoiding dry and frizzy hair. Instead of adding more chemicals to already damaged hair, go through your pantry for some quick solutions that you can prepare in a few minutes. Here listed are some effective homemade remedies to shield your scalp from all kinds of hair problems.

Tea

Tea helps to give your hair a nice shine. Use instant tea as your final rinse after washing your hair with shampoo by combining it with lukewarm water. If you have dark hair, you should drink tea while if you have blonde hair, you should consume chamomile tea. Tea protects the colour of your hair.

Egg and shampoo

Yet another odd remedy, but a very powerful one. Apply the mixture to your damaged and dry hair after shampooing as usual. For best results, continue doing this once per week after washing it off and conditioning it.

Olive or almond oil

A completely free hair salon right at your home. Apply lukewarm almond or olive oil to your damp hair and massage it into your scalp. After covering it with a hot towel, and a shower cap, and leaving it on for an hour. Rinse it off with your preferable shampoo.

Banana and Avocado

A nutritious concoction for healthy hair. Combine two ripe avocados with one ripe banana, comb the mixture through your hair, and cover your head with a shower cap. After 30 minutes, let it sit before using a gentle shampoo to remove it. This aids in nourishing and moisturizing your hair.

Rice milk and honey

Rice Milk and honey will help in keeping your hair moisturized and also give that perfect shine. It is prepared by grinding rice with water. Mix the rice milk with two tablespoons of honey. Apply this mixture on the ends and the scalp, leave it on for 30 minutes and wash it away with a shampoo of your choice. This mixture will leave a sweet fragrance and if repeated once every week, can leave you with awesome results too.

Coconut oil

Coconut oil is a godsend for all hair types. Use lukewarm oil and massage it gently into your scalp and end, leave it for a day and rinse off. You’ll notice results right away because oiling your hair works wonders.

In addition to these natural remedies, you should deep condition your hair to keep it moisturized and oil it regularly. Avoid using a hair dryer because it will dry your hair out even more, and often wrap your hair to prevent breakage and damage.

