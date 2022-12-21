Winter Is Harsh For Babies, Know How To Nourish Their Skin In Cold

Numbing icy winds and dry winter weather don’t spare anyone. Just like adults, winter is harsh on your babies too. Children of any age can experience many skin problems during the cold season. Protecting your child’s skin from this harsh winter weather is a big task and can be worrisome for parents.

Some of the common skin issues that children face during winter include diaper rash or chapped skin, dry scalp, damp spots, dry red patches and irritation caused by eczema. All of these issues can cause fungus and yeast to thrive on the skin, another commonly seen issue with babies.

If you are too worried about your little one’s skin woes, then here are some tips and advice recommended by experts that will help to nourish your baby’s delicate skin.

It is necessary for parents to be aware of things or products they buy for their baby. Make sure the products are certified and have the same pH balance as your baby’s skin. Avoid certain chemical products that include parabens, sulphates, silicones, toxins and allergens. These may cause skin irritation but can also lead to serious respiratory and reproductive organ dysfunction. Baby wash or moisturizers should be fragrance-free. Don’t use fragrant products as these are mostly aldehydes that are allergic to the skin. Sodium Lauryl Sulphate (SLS) is a very harmful chemical which provides lather to any soap, so go for buying bath products that are soap free. One should not use products containing parabens, as they are harmful to skin irritants. Make sure that you read the product details before buying. Avoid the use of chemical sunscreen that contains oxybenzone, as they have a hormonal influence on the skin. Instead, use sunscreen containing zinc oxide. Powder talcums have asbestos and are carcinogenic, so it’s better to use talc-free powders or organic powder products containing oats, corn starch, or kaolin clay that will nourish your baby’s skin.

