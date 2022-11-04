Home » News » Lifestyle » Winter Season Alert: Boost Your Immune System With These Important Diet Additions

Winter Season Alert: Boost Your Immune System With These Important Diet Additions

Along with regular physical exercise, a healthy, nutritious diet is equally important to have a robust immune system

Advertisement

By: Lifestyle Desk

Trending Desk

Last Updated: November 04, 2022, 14:25 IST

New Delhi, India

Along with regular physical exercise, a healthy, nutritious diet is equally important to have a robust immune system
Along with regular physical exercise, a healthy, nutritious diet is equally important to have a robust immune system

Amid the onset of winters and cold-flu season, the emergence of new Omicron variants has been reported. While the new strains BQ.1 and BQ.1.1, XBB are not touted to be highly infectious, they can however cause harm after evading immune systems. As such, it is highly significant to keep up the antioxidants intake and keep your immune system flourishing to avoid catching infections. Along with regular physical exercise, a healthy, nutritious diet is equally important to have a robust immune system.

Take a look at these easy additions which will ensure that you have a healthy meal plan along with protection from infections.

Advertisement

Add more protein to your meals— Whether you’re a gym goer or a yoga enthusiast, adding more protein to your diet will not only help in muscle recovery but will also ensure that you don’t get hunger pangs that lead to eating more junk food. Add shredded and boiled chicken to your soups, or munch on sprouts or boiled legumes to get an easy fix of protein every day.

ALSO READ: Milind Soman Turns 57: Know Actor’s Health and Fitness Mantra

RELATED NEWS

Consume more Vitamin C— An extremely helpful antioxidant, vitamin C helps the body to fight against several infections, including COVID. Vitamin C can be found in abundance in winter fruits such as oranges, mandarins, lemons, strawberries etc. Along with this, vitamin C can also be found in gooseberries, ginger, and turmeric.

Add Omega 3 Fatty Acids to your diet— Foods such as fresh fish, fish oil, nuts, and seeds are natural reservoirs of Omega 3 Fatty Acids greatly help in keeping the immune system healthy and working. Other sources of this essential acid are eggs, Brussels sprouts and plant oils which are good alternatives for people avoiding fish and meat.

Advertisement

Find ways to consume more Zinc— While several people immediately take to supplements when they find a shortfall of this mineral, there are several natural ways to consume zinc as well. It is found in meat, several types of shellfish such as prawns and crabs, legumes such as chickpeas and beans, and even pumpkin and sesame seeds.

Read all the Latest Lifestyle News here

Follow us on

About the Author

Lifestyle DeskOur life needs a bit of style to get the perfect zing in the daily routine. News...Read More

first published: November 04, 2022, 14:25 IST
last updated: November 04, 2022, 14:25 IST

TRENDING NEWS

MORE NEWS

Photogallery

+10PHOTOS

Disha Patani Stuns As Cover Girl Of Leading Fashion Magazine, Check Out The Diva's Sexy Pictures

+10PHOTOS

Malavika Mohanan Makes Jaws Drop With Sultry Photos In Silver Co-ords, Check Out The Diva's Sexy Pictures