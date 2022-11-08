Winter Skincare Routine: Here’s How You Can Pamper Your Skin

Winter is the season of curling up in warm blankets and sipping on hot chocolate. However, the pleasant yet cold weather during winter can lead to dryness and other skin issues. During this season, the skin turns itchy and sensitive, as the air robs the moisture out of the skin.

Although you must follow a dermatologist-prescribed winter skincare routine to solve severe skin issues, these basic steps can also turn beneficial for you. As the season changes, you must make these changes in your routine.

Moisturising cleanser

As the temperature drops, our skin becomes dry due to a lack of moisture. For such times, use a moisturising cleanser to hydrate your skin and prevent any further damage.

Scrub your skin

The cold season makes the skin dry and creates a layer of dead skin cells. Make sure to cleanse your skin every day and scrub it twice or thrice a week. Scrubbing the skin will help you get rid of the accumulation of dead skin cells and dirt. The gentle massage will increase blood flow and make your skin glow.

Retinol to the rescue

Retinol helps in smoothening the skin and keeping it plump. You can use retinol serum or cream with retinol ingredients. Make sure to apply sunscreen after applying retinol. Retinol helps with the appearance of the pigmentation on the skin, regenerates skin cells and makes the skin look glow.

Sunscreen

While the sun may not be visible due to the foggy weather conditions in the winter season, make sure you do not skip on your sunblock under any circumstances. The harmful rays of the Sun can still damage your skin and result in sunspots, and pigmentation among others. You can add sunscreen to your makeup by applying sunblock with a little bit of foundation.

Body butter

Hydrate your skin by investing in rich and creamy body butter with ingredients like shea butter and cocoa oils. Apply the cream right after showering to ensure proper penetration in the skin.

