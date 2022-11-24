Winter Special: Did You Know Drinking Ginger Tea Can Keep Illnesses At Bay?

Ginger is commonly used in Indian households throughout the year. It not only enhances the taste and aroma of a dish but also offers numerous benefits to one’s overall health. One of the best ways to include ginger in your daily diet is by adding it to your tea, especially during winter.

On a cold morning, everyone loves to sip on a cup of hot ginger tea before kickstarting their day. In addition to making you feel fresh, ginger tea can also help you keep winter illnesses at bay. It strengthens the immune system, which prevents you from common problems like colds and coughs, and helps detoxify the body. Ginger is known to be a treasure trove of nutrients. It is a powerhouse of calcium, iron, proteins, vitamins, folic acid, manganese, and choline. So, check out the health benefits of ginger tea in winter:

1. Aids respiratory issues

Ginger tea can help in alleviating congestion caused by the common cold. Drinking a cup of ginger tea also works wonders in naturally treating the symptoms of seasonal allergies.

2. Prevents seasonal diseases

Cough and cold, phlegm formation and soreness are some of the most common winter illnesses. Ginger tea can help you keep away from these seasonal diseases. It has anti-biotic properties that protect your immune system from infections.

3. Reduces stress

Ginger tea has calming properties that may help in reducing stress. Its strong aroma and refreshing flavour can also aid you in overcoming fatigue.

4. Relieves menstrual pain

Soak a towel in ginger tea and place it over your lower abdomen. And, also drink a cup of ginger tea with honey. It provides relief from pain and relaxes the muscles.

5. Improves blood circulation

Because of the lack of activity during winter, the blood circulation in the body begins to weaken, resulting in a slew of problems. Ginger contains magnesium, chromium, and zinc, which help to increase blood circulation and treat swelling and headaches.

