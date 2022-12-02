Home » News » Lifestyle » Winter Special: From Gajar Ka Halwa To Gajak, Desserts You Must Try

Winter Special: From Gajar Ka Halwa To Gajak, Desserts You Must Try

As the temperature drops during winter, the urge to relish wholesome meals gets heightened. The lip-smacking winter desserts top your craving list

An Indian household’s staple winter dessert is the famous Gajar Ka Halwa. It is rich and nutritious and is usually served hot with dry fruits as garnish
As the temperature drops during winter, the urge to relish wholesome meals gets triggered. And, above all, the lip-smacking winter desserts top your craving list. Agree, right? And, today, we are going to talk about such unmissable sweets that you can prepare this season in the comfort of your home.

From gajar halwa to gajak, we have prepared a list of recipes for you:

1.Gajar ka halwa

It is one such delicacy, which everyone craves as soon as winter arrives. Nothing can beat this delicious halwa as it is made using grated red carrots, milk, khoya and sugar.

2.Moong dal ka halwa

A bowl full of moong dal halwa loaded with ghee has the power to lift your mood. This mouth-watering halwa has a longer shelf-life so you can prepare it in a generous quality and relish for long.

3.Gajak & Chikki

We all wait for toothsome chikkis and gajaks to arrive in the markets with the advent of winter. The sweets are made with sesame seeds, jaggery and peanuts. The irresistible taste will make you want to have more than just one.

4.Til ka ladoo

It has a hot potency that will keep you warm and cozy during winter. These are made with roasted sesame seeds and crushed peanuts along with jaggery and laced with cardamom to add to the aroma and flavour.

5.Gondh ke ladoo

It is known as energy balls as it is believed to have medicinal value. It is a rich, delicious and wholesome sweet that is made using wheat flour, edible gum, sugar, ghee, melon seeds, dry fruits, and elaichi.

So what are you waiting for?

