Winter: Treat Dry Lips With These Simple Home Remedies

As the weather changes, our lips are the first to get affected. Polluted air, dehydration and dry weather bring dry lips with them. If you are facing the issue of having chapped and dry lips, despite trying various lip balms, then we are here to your rescue. Instead of spending hundreds on beauty products to restore your lips, opt for these home remedies. Once you try them, you won’t be looking back at any marketed product.

Honey and sugar scrub

When lips become dry, the dead skin keeps on growing making them dark and painful. To peel off the dead skin cells and bring back the naturally soft and smooth lips, use honey and sugar scrub. It is gentle on lips and exfoliates them. Mix a tablespoon of sugar and honey together. Gently massage your lips with the mixture for a minute or two and then, leave it for some time. Clean it with water. For effective results, repeat the process twice or thrice a week.

Coconut Oil

Coconut oil is proven to be very effective to treat dry skin. The cracked dry skin becomes lustrous after using coconut oil and daily use of it makes your skin gain moisture. Coconut oil has healthy fatty acids which help in making lips soft and pink. Apply coconut oil on lips daily for a quick healing process.

Milk and rose petals

The silky-smooth rose petals when added with the goodness of milk is a sure shot solution to make your lips soft again. Rose petals have Vitamin E in it which provides nourishment to your lips rejuvenating them. Milk removes dead skin cells. So, when mixed together they do miracles in giving your lips a new life.

Aloe Vera Gel

The healing properties of aloe vera help in curing dry lips. It not only protects the bright and smooth skin on the lips but also removes dry skin. Before sleeping, apply aloe vera gel on your lips and leave it overnight. Make it a part of your daily nighttime routine to have glossy pink lips. It might taste a little bitter but as they say bitter is better.

Lemon Juice

The Vitamin C rich lemon is said to be effective for both dry and dark lips. It acts as a natural bleach. You can use lemon juice with anything like castor oil, honey or sugar to have the perfect pink glow on your lips. Apply the mixture for 10 minutes and leave it. Wash it off to see the magic.

