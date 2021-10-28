Winters Are Here And You Need These Superfoods to Keep Yourself Healthy

Winters are here, and they can have several adverse effects on our health. From drying out your skin to congesting chests, winters don’t always prove to be all-romantic. And therefore, we need to be extra cautious while enjoying the beautiful weather out there. Here are some superfoods that will help you keep your body fit and healthy this winter.

>Garlic

It is mandatory to include ginger in your diet in winters, for it has numerous medicinal properties that strengthen your immunity. It is also very effective in reducing digestion-related problems. Not only that, but ginger also keeps the body warm.

>Citrus fruits

Citrus fruits strengthen your immunity and reduce the risk of getting sick. It is reasonable to include seasonal citrus fruits like kiwi, grapefruit, oranges and lemon in the diet. These are the best sources of Vitamin C, and they keep you healthy in winter.

>Beetroot

Beet contains elements such as potassium, folate and beta carotene. Not only do they increase the immunity of the body but also help keep you warm. It also makes your skin glow.

>Avocado

Nutrient-rich avocado brings you several benefits and increases body warmth and immunity. It also helps maintain skin and hair health. It contains elements like vitamin-B6, vitamin-E, vitamin B, vitamin-C, omega 3, vitamin-K, pantothenic acid, magnesium and potassium.

>Apple

An apple a day keeps the doctor away. It is a good source of Vitamin C which improves immunity and thereby reduces the risks of getting sick. Eating it with the peel is considered beneficial, for the peel contains more fibre and phytonutrients.

