Winter's Not the Best Weather for Hair. Here's What You do to Keep it Shiny, Beautiful

When it comes to hair, the colder the weather, the more difficult it becomes to keep it proper and healthy. There are several hair care products that everyone uses to maintain quality. Additionally, some hair care products can cause further damage to hair if not used properly. This is because when there is a dip in humidity and oil production, the hair becomes dry and brittle resulting in hair fall problems.

Ancient people used to use healthy homemade oils during winters. This oil retained the moisture in their hair and prevented it from drying out, reducing hair loss and making it look shiny and beautiful. Here is a simple way to make hair oil at home.

>Ingredients required:

Red Hibiscus flowers (20)

Neem leaves (30)

Curry leaves (30)

Small Onions (small)

Fenugreek seeds (1 tsp)

Aloe vera (1 leaf)

Jasmine flowers (15-20)

Coconut oil (1 litre)

>Recipe:

Soak fenugreek seeds in water for half an hour.

Cut small pieces of aloe vera.

Grind all ingredients.

Add the ground paste to one litre of pure coconut oil.

Heat the oil on a low flame for about 45 minutes till the colour changes and then cool it down.

Filter and store in a glass bottle.

>Benefits of this oil:

- Controls hair loss

- Prevent the occurrence of grey hair

- Strengthens the hair roots

- Makes hair shiny and dense

- Provides essential nutrients

(Disclaimer: The health tips shared in this article are based on common practices and general knowledge. Readers are advised to consult a doctor before following them at home.)

