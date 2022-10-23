With These 4 Vitamins Protect The Skin From Damage This Festive Season

The festive season demands a lot of shopping, ethnic fashion, travel, sweets, and makeup. The pollution, overdose of sweet and fried foods, along with untimely meal hours target the skin in the worst way possible. Not to forget those numerous layers of makeup we apply for long hours. In the end, all we are left with is dull-looking, dirty and oily skin. The way to shiny and glowing skin is to follow a skincare regime consisting of all the necessary vitamins. The vitamins play a pivotal role in smoothening the skin texture and protecting it from the harmful toxins.

Here, we have mentioned the top 4 ways to include vitamins in your skincare regime for a healthy glow.

Advertisement

Vitamin D FaceWash

The advanced formula of Vitamin D face wash helps in flushing out toxins and giving your skin a glowing and radiant charm. Having anti-inflammatory, anti-oxidative, and skin-repairing properties, these face washes help in deep cleansing while giving an even skin tone. Enriched with botanical extracts, Vitamin D also protects your skin from sunburn and suntan.

Vitamin C-infused cleanser

If you have dry skin then Vitamin C-infused cleanser is the best solution for you. It not only hydrates your skin, but also enhances skin tone, and reduces signs of anti-ageing. Considered one of the best vitamins for dry skin, Vitamin C is also used to treat skin issues like hyperpigmentation, acne, dark spots, fine lines, and much more.

Vitamin E Moisturiser

Add Vitamin E moisturizer to their daily skincare regime, and see the magic unfold. People with dry skin will get the maximum benefits. Vitamin E has a powerful formula that increases the natural exfoliation rate of your skin and also enhances the overall texture.

Vitamin A Serum

Advertisement

Looking for a serum? Make sure it has Vitamin A. Wondering why? Vitamin A serum benefits your skin and reduces the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles, further increasing the blood flow to the surface of the skin. Vitamin A is an essential component that increases the deposition of collagen and fights acne.

Read all the Latest Lifestyle News here