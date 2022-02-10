Women in 40s Should Follow These Tips During Intermittent Fasting

There is a propensity for women in their 40s to gain weight, which can be regulated by lifestyle variables such as nutrition and exercise. The hormonal changes that occur during perimenopause are associated with an increase in the distribution of abdominal fat. Midlife obesity is linked to an increased risk of cardiovascular disease and diabetes. Many people, including celebrities, are opting for intermittent fasting to keep the waistline in check. It is mostly safe and is not known to have any major side effects on the body. However, women in their 40s need to keep some things in mind while following this pattern.

Women above 40 usually have a slower metabolism than those in their 20s and 30s, plus they may also have hormonal issues. All these make it difficult to make a major change in diet at this age. Here is how they can tweak their fasting methods for safe results.

Eat enough protein

When following a diet, protein intake is critical for a variety of reasons. It is the cellular building block. Increased protein consumption aids in the replacement of fat cells with lean muscle. Protein also aids in keeping your hunger pangs satiated for extended periods of time. As a result, if you consume enough protein during your meal window, you may feel less hungry later in the day.

Fast for longer hours

Fasting is only beneficial if done correctly and for a long time. Fasting for longer periods will help you achieve your health goals faster. It may appear tough at first, but with practice, you will become accustomed to it. It’s the most effective approach to keep track of your daily calorie intake, which is necessary to get in shape or stay in shape. Fasting for a shorter period of time is mostly ineffective.

Keep yourself hydrated

If you are not drinking enough water while intermittent fasting, it can turn ineffective. Apart from flushing away toxins from the body, drinking enough water keeps joints lubricated, regulates body temperature and delivers nutrients to cells. If you are fasting without drinking enough water, you will suffer from dehydration.

Implement a proper sleep schedule

Intermittent fasting benefits can potentially be harmed by poor sleep habits. It can consume additional calories as well as lead to increased stress levels. Go to sleep on time, wake up on time and maintain a proper sleep cycle to get the best out of intermittent fasting.

