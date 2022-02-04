Women Should Avoid These Mistakes to Keep Heart Healthy and Happy

A healthy heart means a healthy body. If your heart is functioning well, then the risk of various other diseases reduces. Women often ignore their heart health due to various factors. They will care more for their family members than themselves. Also, women are less likely to have a heart attack in comparison to men. However, when women experience an attack, there are more chances of having a heart failure. One in every three women who experience heart attack does not survive. Therefore, it is important for women to understand their heart and to keep a regular check on it. Look for signs like increasing blood pressure, chest pain, and so on.

There are various mistakes that a woman could commit in her day-to-day life which can make her heart weak. To avoid this, women need to adopt a healthy lifestyle and make the following changes.

Taking birth control pills

To avoid untimely pregnancy, many women take birth control pills regularly. Birth control pills not only affect your fertility rate but also create a huge impact on your heart as they increase the blood pressure. They do not cause any specific heart disease but indirectly create a pressure on the heart which may lead to a stroke or attack.

Smoking and consumption of excess alcohol

Smoking or exposure to smoke weakens your heart. If you are over 35, then smoking is more dangerous than ever. Quitting smoking can decrease the risk of having a heart attack or stroke by 80%.

Not exercising regularly

Due to busy schedules, women often neglect their own health. Managing work, family and other things keep their day tights which in turn results in not taking out time to exercise. Regular exercise is important for all. One must spend at least 30 minutes on their body daily doing exercise.

Increasing weight

After child birth, women tend to gain a lot of weight. However, gaining weight is not an issue but not keeping it ideal is. Women neglect their increasing weight after child birth. To decrease the pressure on the heart, an ideal BMI must be maintained by eating healthy and exercising regularly.

Stress and uneven sleep cycle

Women are the first ones to wake up in the morning and last ones to sleep. In the chaos of daily life, they often don’t get enough sleep, making their bodies exhausted. Also, women take a lot of stress on small things. Stress and sleep play a very important part in our heart health. Take at least 7 to 8 hours of sleep daily and try to destress.

